Major fire breaks out at Mount Tabor in Galilee

GALILEE – On Thursday evening, July 25, 2019, a major fire broke out at Mount Tabor, not far away from the Transfiguration Church.

Fortunately, all residents, including the religious men, were evacuated from the area of the fire and no human causalities have been reported. However, the firefighting department in the area is still trying to contain the fire before it causes any damages to the surrounding churches.

We ask everyone to send their prayers for the control of the fire and the safety of those affected.

UPDATE: According to one of the Franciscan friars who lives at Mount Tabor, the fire has been brought under control. The proper authorities will keep monitoring the situation throughout the day.