Two Jewish suspects acquitted in attack on Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem

Published: March 14 Thu, 2019

We learned about Israeli court decision that was made yesterday to acquit Jewish suspects in attacking, about three years ago, Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem, an important Christian holy site and convent.

This decision means that those who attack the Dormition Abbey were not brought to justice. Such reality is unacceptable to us!

Therefore, we urge the Israeli authorities to find those who committed this attack and to punish them in a way that will deter others from committing similar offenses in the future!

Wadie Abunassar

Advisor to Church Leaders in the Holy Land

March 12, 2019

